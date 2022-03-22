Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49.00

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $68,520.08 and approximately $49.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

