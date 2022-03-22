DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of DexCom worth $44,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in DexCom by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,794,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Bank of America started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $460.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.00, a PEG ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

