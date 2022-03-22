DeXe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.23 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One DeXe coin can now be bought for about $6.84 or 0.00016047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $24.17 million and $9.23 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00036536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00107213 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,534,738 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

