DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. DHI Group shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 217,747 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $291.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,736,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth about $1,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

