DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 11.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.73 and its 200-day moving average is $371.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.