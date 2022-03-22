Diamond Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.83 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $11,102.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001464 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,672,453 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

