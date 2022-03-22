Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/18/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $162.00.

3/14/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $163.00.

3/9/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/8/2022 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

3/4/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00.

2/23/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/25/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $127.00.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,448. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

