DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 268,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

