DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 580,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 43,157,344 shares.The stock last traded at 4.30 and had previously closed at 4.16.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of 3.94 and a 200-day moving average of 6.26.

DiDi Global ( NYSE:DIDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31. The business had revenue of 7.46 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at $695,013,000. Bedford Ridge Capital LP purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the fourth quarter worth about $228,161,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DiDi Global by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,774,103 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $113,415,000 after buying an additional 17,054,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth about $96,078,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,609,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

