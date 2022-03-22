DigitalNote Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,231.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. DigitalNote has a market cap of $1.03 million and $1,231.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00459491 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,906,215 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

