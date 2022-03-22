Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $649.43

Shares of Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.43 ($8.55) and traded as low as GBX 536 ($7.06). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.27), with a volume of 5,122 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £276.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 612.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.43.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

