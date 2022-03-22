Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $649.43

Shares of Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.43 ($8.55) and traded as low as GBX 536 ($7.06). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.27), with a volume of 5,122 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £276.18 million and a P/E ratio of 16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 612.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 649.43.
Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)
