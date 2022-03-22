Dimecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $129.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00100795 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.