Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 755,126 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.42.

DDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $4,317,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $1,535,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

