DinoSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $145,208.00 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $145,208.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.50 or 0.07019078 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,586.34 or 0.99655592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00042978 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap's total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 87,192,702 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

