Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $4.59

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.59, but opened at $5.04. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 511,849 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

