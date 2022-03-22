Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Up 1%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37. 257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 2.34% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

