Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Price Up 14.5%

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) rose 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 55,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 932,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

DSEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.47.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

