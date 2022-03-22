DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.23

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and traded as high as $17.74. DLH shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 60,957 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.25.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DLH had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other DLH news, Director Frederick Gerald Wasserman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $268,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DLH by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DLH by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

