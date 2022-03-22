DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Down to $34.82

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.82, but opened at $34.11. DLocal shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 61,841 shares trading hands.

DLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,581 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,265 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,814 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

