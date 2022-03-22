DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.17 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Specifically, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $625.26 million, a PE ratio of -146.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after acquiring an additional 159,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

