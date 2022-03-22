DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.63.
DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
DocuSign stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -273.89 and a beta of 0.93.
In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,934,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
