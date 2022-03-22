Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Up 3.2%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.54. 104,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 98,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dolphin Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

