Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

NYSE D opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

