Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of DOMO opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Domo has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

