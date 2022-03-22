Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

Domo stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

