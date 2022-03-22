Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 597,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,793 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

