Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $350.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

