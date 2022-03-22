Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Up 1.6%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 3,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.