DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.35. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 3,396 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOYU shares. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,064,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,640,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

