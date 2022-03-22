Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $568.16

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 568.16 ($7.48) and traded as high as GBX 731.50 ($9.63). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 729 ($9.60), with a volume of 731,507 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRX shares. Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.57) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($9.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 925 ($12.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.64) to GBX 980 ($12.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 701.83 ($9.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 639.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 568.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.83), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($130,553.78).

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

