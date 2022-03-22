Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.20

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.20 and traded as high as C$16.68. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$16.38, with a volume of 784,954 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$19.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

