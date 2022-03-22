Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$23.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

