Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. 372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

