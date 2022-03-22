Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of DRM stock traded up C$1.70 on Tuesday, hitting C$50.03. 28,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.13. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$22.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.71.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

