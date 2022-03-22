DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after buying an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,520,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,747,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream stock opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.