Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $29,583.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.31 or 0.07040434 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.12 or 0.99920440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

