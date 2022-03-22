Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278,735 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $63,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

DUK stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

