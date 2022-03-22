Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $278.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.45 million and the lowest is $273.00 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $258.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

DRE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NYSE DRE opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 68,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 293,989 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

