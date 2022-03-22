DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

