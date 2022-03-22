Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dyadic International by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

