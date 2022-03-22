Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.78.
In other news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.