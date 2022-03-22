Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 94,680 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,066 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

