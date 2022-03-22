Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises about 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,941,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,999,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,831,000 after acquiring an additional 889,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 61,893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

