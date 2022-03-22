Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,276 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

