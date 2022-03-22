Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 373,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,108,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

