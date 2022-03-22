Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $283.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $160.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.