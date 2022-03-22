Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 14,022 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,920 shares of company stock worth $52,207,516. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

