Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 16,477 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 101,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 95,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89.

