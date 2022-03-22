Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.44. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 2,628 shares changing hands.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

