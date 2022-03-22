EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of EastGroup Properties worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

NYSE EGP opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.15 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

