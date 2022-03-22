ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECT)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.